Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report sales of $14.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.90 million to $15.56 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48,900%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $51.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $215.38 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.64. 1,974,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,381. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $218,150. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

