Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 139,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $$49.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,097,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

