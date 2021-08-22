Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.99 Million

Analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report $111.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.94 million to $116.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $102.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $472.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.96 million to $479.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $447.34 million, with estimates ranging from $424.86 million to $468.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%.

GWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. 146,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,325. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.67. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

