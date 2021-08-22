Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 957,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

