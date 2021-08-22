Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,707,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,040. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

