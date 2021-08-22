Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $515.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.15% from the stock’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.28.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,731. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $406.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.