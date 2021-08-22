DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $106.44 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00008397 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $106.44 million and approximately $81,618.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00130118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00157192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,715.91 or 1.00283159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.67 or 0.00917417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.16 or 0.06626739 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

