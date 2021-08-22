The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after buying an additional 1,030,205 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. 4,319,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.32.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.