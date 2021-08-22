Patten Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,466,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.22. The firm has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

