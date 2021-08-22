Cypress Funds LLC Invests $45.65 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cypress Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,650,000. Caesars Entertainment accounts for about 3.8% of Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,011. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

