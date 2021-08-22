Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ford Motor by 66.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,292,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,895,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 365,262 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 3,077,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,731,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 53,615,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,825,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

