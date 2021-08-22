Palladium Partners LLC Sells 11,499 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 674,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 158,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 53,874 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.72. 35,157,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.