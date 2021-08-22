$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $620,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $770,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $229,000. 5.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBLT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. 67,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,940. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.