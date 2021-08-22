Aave (AAVE) One Day Volume Hits $278.93 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Aave has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and approximately $278.93 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aave has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for about $394.26 or 0.00811882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00101782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,963,107 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

