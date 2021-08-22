YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $6,530.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.26 or 0.00811882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00101782 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

