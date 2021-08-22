Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.090-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.800 EPS.

NYSE MSI traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.91. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $240.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.64.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

