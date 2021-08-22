BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 296,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,259. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

