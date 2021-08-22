RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.39. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

