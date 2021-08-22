Analysts Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post sales of $214.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.20 million. CarGurus reported sales of $147.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $807.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.30 million to $823.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $946.11 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarGurus.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $298,754.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 106,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,293.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $397,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,120,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,810,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,178 shares of company stock worth $14,284,976 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

