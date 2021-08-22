Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.83.

TCW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.33. 245,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,024. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$595.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.