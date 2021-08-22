Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $19.83 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $429.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The firm has a market cap of $405.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

