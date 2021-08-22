Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $11.20 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.58. 3,354,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.39. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

