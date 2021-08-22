BCM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 12.7% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $46,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 139,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.70. 7,154,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,888,466. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $186.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

