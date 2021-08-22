Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY remained flat at $$86.20 during midday trading on Friday. 1,685,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,342. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

