RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Leidos makes up approximately 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Leidos by 6.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 25.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.31. 542,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,603. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

