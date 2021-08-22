RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,518,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

