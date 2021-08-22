Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Cut by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 8.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,708. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

