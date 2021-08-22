Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Cut by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.28. The company had a trading volume of 447,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $404.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

