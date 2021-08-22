Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.070-$-1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million-$351 million.Confluent also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS.

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 460,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,532. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.91.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

