Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.80.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.92. 117,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,404. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.41. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.