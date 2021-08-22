Convergence 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.59 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Convergence has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $39.27 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.65 or 0.00810130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00047535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00101692 BTC.

Convergence Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,931,062 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

