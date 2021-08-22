PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

PTCT stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 464,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,193. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.02. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $434,327 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

