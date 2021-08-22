GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,231. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.