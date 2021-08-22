Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CAS stock traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.20. 287,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,531.08. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$1,568,560.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,664 shares in the company, valued at C$6,845,960.88. Insiders sold 127,274 shares of company stock worth $1,873,041 over the last three months.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

