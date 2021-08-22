Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,489 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Applied Materials worth $65,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

AMAT stock opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

