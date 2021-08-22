Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 32,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 80,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 78,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.58. 5,324,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,337. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.