Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.50 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

QUS traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $124.38. 21,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.19. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $90.69 and a 52-week high of $124.86.

