Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $13.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.0% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,471. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

