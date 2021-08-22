Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,184. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

