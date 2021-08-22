Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $13.48 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 1.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 472,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.98. 1,379,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,535. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

