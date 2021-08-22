Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,992 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,474,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,585,000 after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after acquiring an additional 130,548 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,705,000 after acquiring an additional 616,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,820. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $52.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.