Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.29. 942,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

