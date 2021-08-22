Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Himension Fund’s 7th Largest Position

Himension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,214 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 4.2% of Himension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Himension Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $42,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $680.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $667.88. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

