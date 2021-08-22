Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $652.28 Million

Analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce $652.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.92 million. Waters reported sales of $593.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

WAT stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $402.25. The company had a trading volume of 285,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.30. Waters has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $411.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,384 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

