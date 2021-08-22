Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.29 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 872,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86. Progyny has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,425,733 shares of company stock worth $86,906,760 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

