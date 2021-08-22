Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading Up 238.9% This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $237,149.66 and $22.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 238.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019630 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001640 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,983,925 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.