DeFi Bids (BID) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $393,763.44 and $16,791.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.02 or 0.00808975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00101618 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,863,755 coins and its circulating supply is 17,781,033 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

