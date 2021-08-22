Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Post $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $6.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $6.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.68. 1,116,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,700. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

