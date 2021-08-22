$0.39 EPS Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($3.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($2.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

DAL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. 8,213,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,447,399. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after buying an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,448,000 after buying an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

