Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,104. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

